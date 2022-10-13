Frederick County Public Schools on Thursday announced its new director of human resources.
Julie Nguyen — who most recently worked in human resources for Howard County Public Schools — will take over the role Monday. She replaces Chantress Baptist, who left the position in August.
Nguyen was the human resources business partner on the Classification and Compensation team for HCPS, FCPS wrote in a news release.
"She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to FCPS, including knowledge of supervisory responsibilities in recruitment, certification, compliance with federal and state employment laws, labor negotiations and employee classification and compensation," the release said. "She is also a certified professional through the Society of Human Resource Management."
Nguyen is FCPS' third HR director in roughly three and a half years. Baptist served in the role for about nine months, replacing Timothy Thornburg, who was hired to the position in early 2019.
