Following shootings at day spas in Georgia, and a rise in Asian American hate crimes over the last year, the Frederick County Board of Education issued a statement Friday in support of the Asian American community.
In the statement, the board expressed sadness and dismay at the growing amount of discrimination and violence against Asian Americans across the country.
"We value our Asian American students, families, community members, and staff. We stand with you. These awful crimes punctuate a year in which our communities have been torn by racism, xenophobia, and violence," read the board statement in part.
The board values inclusion, the statement said, and it will continue to develop and enact policies that foster diversity and a culture that values varying experiences and perspectives.
The statement also said that any Frederick County Public Schools student who has questions or fears about violence, racism, xenophobia or hate crimes should feel comfortable speaking to school counselors. Parents can also reach out to school-based counselors to find support in discussing hate-based violence with their children.
"Our school teams are always striving — even in hybrid and virtual settings — to foster spaces where students feel comfortable and supported in discussing difficult or scary issues," the statement said. "This has been such an incredibly difficult year for so many. Our students need us all to move forward recognizing we are stronger and better together."
On March 16, eight people, including six Asian women, were killed in a shooting in Atlanta, Georgia, in what appeared to be a targeted attack. It came after a year of growing violence against the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities in the United States.
The Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism recently released an analysis on reported hate crimes in 16 of the nation's largest cities. It found that those targeting Asian Americans rose by nearly 150 percent over the past year.
