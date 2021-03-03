Ahead of a Maryland Board of Education meeting to discuss state testing, Frederick County’s school board issued a statement Wednesday objecting to the potential of giving assessment tests this school year.
The statement came in a letter that was sent directly to the state board. It stated: “This is not the time for state assessments.”
The FCPS board argued that with the recent transition to a hybrid learning model, students need time to acclimate to the new school environment. Local board members said administering even abbreviated versions of state tests will “harm nascent connections and routines which are essential for student engagement, achievement, and well-being.”
The letter went on to say that under normal school conditions, state testing disrupts scheduling, staffing and other logistics, and that due to current social distancing guidelines and limited space within buildings, testing security cannot be guaranteed. The FCPS board called the scenarios for administering state tests “unworkable.”
The letter noted that the FCPS board recognizes the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on students, particularly students of color, students with disabilities, students who are learning English and families who are in vulnerable economic situations. But state assessments will not address any of these issues, the board said.
“Testing right now is a demoralizing and unproductive proposition,” the letter states.
State testing would also cause unnecessary stress to students, board members argued.
“Adding more stress, particularly when there is no clear benefit to data that would be derived through testing, is wrong. FCPS is focused on helping students recover,” the letter states.
The letter was sent on behalf of all seven board members. The state board of education plans to meet Thursday at 4:15 p.m. to discuss state testing for this school year. The meeting can be viewed live online at the Maryland State Department of Education website.
The FCPS board also stated that it plans to contact the U.S. Department of Education with the same message.
"Adding more stress, particularly when there is no clear benefit to data that would be derived through testing, is wrong. FCPS is focused on helping students recover," the letter states."
This makes no sense. If there was an effect, good or bad, due to the process enacted by the BoE, wouldn't we want to measure it? If it is favorable, wouldn't we want to praise that plan? If negative, wouldn't we want to seek improvements? That is standard procedure in the PDCA (plan, do, check, act) paradigm.
