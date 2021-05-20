The Frederick County Public Schools Challenges program has changed its name to Expressions.
The name will go into effect for the 2021-2022 school year, according to a news release.
The program provides integrated and enhanced support for special education students with severe communication deficits. It serves more than 100 students at six schools across the county.
The name change came about after a workgroup was organized last year to create a new name that would not only embody the purpose of the program, but would also evoke a sense of optimism associated with positive student outcomes.
After many names were considered, Expressions was chosen "because the name best fits the program’s goals and desired outcomes for students," according to the release.
Linda Chambers, director of special education for FCPS, said she and staff are proud to unveil the name change.
“Thank you to the staff, families and the community for their exceptional work in organizing and selecting a name that evokes a sense of optimism for how the program has evolved over time to reach, challenge and prepare our students for success in the global society," Chambers said.
