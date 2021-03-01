Starting March 3, Frederick County Public Schools will distribute free, to-go meals at two new sites on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Breakfast, lunch and dinner for all seven days of the week will be distributed during these times.
The first site will be at the Frederick Shopping Center parking lot located at 1305 W. 7th St., Frederick. The second site will be at the Discovery Shopping Center parking lot located at 8425 Woodsboro Pike, Walkersville. Meals will be distributed from a school bus in the shopping center parking lots.
This is in addition to the 23 other meal pick-up sites across the county that operate on both Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Robert Kelly, director of Food and Nutrition Services for FCPS, said these new sites will only be operating on Wednesdays due to the availability of buses and drivers that day since it is a full virtual day for all students.
Any child 18 years old or younger may pick up free meals and children do not have to be FCPS students. Additionally, children do not have to be present for adults to pick up food.
Meals will also be available to adults who are enrolled in an education program for people with disabilities. For more information and a full list of meal sites, visit fcpsnutrition.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.