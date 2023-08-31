The Frederick County Board of Education will receive regular updates on the district’s progress in implementing the myriad recommendations of a special education audit, leaders said Wednesday.
Board members and Frederick County Public Schools officials, along with auditors from the Boston-based Public Consulting Group (PCG), discussed PCG’s 140-page report Wednesday evening.
Representatives from the firm — which the board paid $145,000 for its review — walked through their process and gave a high-level overview of what they’d found.
“I’m grateful for the information,” FCPS Superintendent Cheryl Dyson said. “I think we have a baseline of where we need to go.”
Officials didn’t ask many specific questions or deeply explore the report’s findings during Wednesday’s board meeting.
“We’re not going to dive into any black holes,” school board President Sue Johnson said at the beginning of the discussion.
Instead, they spoke broadly about how the district might execute PCG’s roughly 50 recommended changes and how it would track progress and cost.
Board members will submit specific written questions about the report to the PCG team. The questions and PCG’s responses will be made publicly available, board members said.
The district is working on developing an action plan, said Jennifer Bingman, FCPS’ associate superintendent of special education and student services. That will serve as a road map for implementing the audit recommendations.
A draft action plan will be available for FCPS employees and community members to review this fall, Bingman said. It will include specific steps the district plans to take, along with timelines and anticipated costs.
Plus, FCPS leaders will present regular status reports to the board at their twice-monthly meetings.
Board members thanked the PCG auditors for the thoroughness of the report on Wednesday.
“I think that your work is what will lead us to a much stronger special education program over these next few years,” board member David Bass said. “This report and this work is part of how we will get out of the reactive mode. And I feel more confident in that than I have in the past.”
Board member Karen Yoho said it was important to solidify a process for implementing the changes so that eventual turnover of board members or district leadership wouldn’t disrupt progress.
Yoho and other board members said providing better support to special education teachers would be a key part of the the audit implementation.
“They’re overburdened, and they can’t do the job we’re hiring them to do because they’re being pulled in too many directions,” Yoho said.
Accomplishing all of the recommended changes may take years, board members acknowledged.
“We’re going to be on the slow road to make sure we’re doing this right,” Johnson said.
Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.