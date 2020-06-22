The Frederick County Public Schools COVID-19 Return to Play Committee set a target return date of July 13 for summer conditioning and re-acclimatization activities.
According to a press release, students who wish to participate in summer athletic activities will be required to have an updated Pre-participation Physical Evaluation (sports physical) — recommended by the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA).
Incoming high school freshmen, students who are new to FCPS, and students who did not participate in a sport last school year must provide documentation of a sports physical dated April 1, 2020 or after.
Returning student-athletes may use documentation of a sports physical dated April 1, 2019 or after, but it is preferred that they submit documentation that reflects a more recent date.
All students who want to participate in 2020-2021 fall, winter, and spring sports — regardless of past participation — will be required to have a sports physical dated April 1, 2020 or after.
Fall sports for the 2020-2021 school year are scheduled to begin on August 12.
