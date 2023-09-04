Frederick County’s schools and libraries will receive federal money to benefit students who lack internet connectivity at home.
The grant comes as part of the federal Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF), which was created through the American Rescue Plan.
Schools and libraries across the country who apply and are selected can use the money to “cover reasonable costs of laptop and tablet computers; Wi-Fi hotspots; modems; routers; and broadband connectivity purchases for off-campus use by students, school staff, and library patrons,” according to the Federal Communications Commission’s website.
In a recent news release, U.S. Rep. David Trone, who represents Maryland’s 6th District, announced that Frederick County Public Schools would receive more than $1.1 million through the latest round of ECF grants.
FCPS spokesperson Brandon Oland wrote in an email that FCPS would use the money to “expand our wireless infrastructure.”
“The details of the project have not been finalized, and we will have final details in the coming weeks,” he wrote.
Frederick County Public Libraries will receive about $40,000, the release said.
In previous rounds of grant funding, FCPS has received more than $5 million.
The YMCA of Frederick County received about $100,000.
FCPS used its past grant funds to purchase more than 14,500 Chromebooks, Oland wrote. That allowed the district to make sure there was one device for every elementary school student.
The students can use the devices both at school and at home.
In the release, Trone said the program “breaks down learning barriers that many lower-income students face, giving our nation’s future leaders the high-quality education they deserve.“
(2) comments
One brick at a time , the digital divide is closing
Great use for a great program. Thanks, Joe Biden!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.