The C. Burr Artz Public Library in downtown Frederick

 Staff file photo by Bill Green

Frederick County’s schools and libraries will receive federal money to benefit students who lack internet connectivity at home.

The grant comes as part of the federal Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF), which was created through the American Rescue Plan.

(2) comments

islandcuban

One brick at a time , the digital divide is closing

matthewboh

Great use for a great program. Thanks, Joe Biden!

