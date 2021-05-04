Frederick County elementary schools will bring in students four days a week beginning May 10.
The announcement came today with an updated agreement that was signed between the Frederick County Board of Education, Frederick County Teachers Association (FCTA), Frederick Association of School Support Employees (FASSE) and Frederick County Administrative and Supervisory Association (FCASA).
A Frederick County Public Schools statement said the new memorandum of understanding (MOU) will provide additional in-person learning opportunities for elementary students when possible while still incorporating guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Now that a new agreement has been signed, elementary school principals will begin making plans to transition to four days of in-person instruction where possible. The new model is expected to be implemented between May 10 and May 17 and remain in place for the rest of the school year. The last day of school for the 2020-2021 school year is June 17.
"We applaud the work and dedication of all our FCPS employees. They have worked above and beyond by diligently serving and caring for our students during this most challenging time," the FCPS announcement stated. "We have confidence in our employee associations, and we look forward to continued collaboration and partnership with our employee associations as we seek to best meet the needs of students, both now and in the future."
The updated MOU came about after board members received pushback from the unions after the board initially supported a four-day model in early April. The unions said the board had violated the agreement that was in place. The board rescinded its original decision April 21 and resumed negotiations with union leaders.
This is good news. Glad everyone came together for the children. Hopefully, an easy transition. Best wishes to the kids, teachers, administrators and school staff.
I'm all in favor of getting all kids back in the classroom ASAP, but changing things up this late into the school year makes no sense. It will be for one month since the school year ends on June 17.
Agree. Has to me other reasons too
