Frederick County Public Schools has announced there will be a new protocol for snow days this school year while the students are in a virtual or hybrid learning model.
According to FCPS officials, students are expected to continue their schooling virtually even in the cases of inclement weather.
If small group instruction is to be canceled, an announcement will be made no later than 5 a.m. that day, per the school system. Those students who were supposed to attend small-group instruction will participate in virtual learning.
If the weather is significant enough to close FCPS offices, an announcement will be made that the entire system is closed and no virtual instruction will occur. This will be counted as a snow day and will be made up at the end of the year.
