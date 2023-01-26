Frederick County Public Schools' enrollment has increased by nearly 10% over the past five school years, the state education department said this week — a growth rate that dwarfs that of all other Maryland counties.
Eighteen of Maryland's 24 public school systems saw their enrollments decrease between school year 2018-19 and school year 2022-23. Carroll County Public Schools, the district with the second-highest growth rate behind FCPS, saw an enrollment increase of just 2.4%.
Enrollment in FCPS, meanwhile, jumped 9.8%.
Though local officials have long known the district was growing quickly, the stark contrast between FCPS' figures and other counties' was somewhat surprising, said FCPS Budget Director Heather Clabaugh.
"I didn’t realize that the other counties had lagged behind us so much," Clabaugh said. "We knew intuitively that other counties were not keeping pace with us. But I don’t think it was fully understood how big the difference was."
Along with Frederick and Carroll counties, the only other districts that saw growth over the five-year period were Charles, Anne Arundel, Harford and Worcester counties. The growth rate in each of those counties was less than 2%.
Garrett County saw the steepest decline in enrollment, losing 8.9% of its students over the timeframe.
Statewide, public school enrollment fell by 0.8% over the timeframe.
FCPS Chief of Staff Sarah Sirgo echoed Clabaugh's thoughts, saying she wasn't surprised to see how much FCPS had grown, but was caught off guard by the disparity across the state.
The steep growth in FCPS is "such a singular story to Frederick," Sirgo said.
As of Sept. 30, 2022, FCPS had 46,899 students.
The statewide enrollment data was presented at a meeting of the Maryland State Board of Education on Tuesday, where officials also reviewed figures on homeschool and private school enrollment.
About 45,000 Maryland students were being homeschooled in 2022, compared with about 27,500 in 2019, before the pandemic. That's an increase of roughly 64%.
Enrollment in nonpublic schools, meanwhile, has fluctuated since the pandemic began, but "appears to be on an upward trend," state officials wrote in a presentation to the board.
In 2022, about 128,500 students were enrolled in nonpublic schools, compared to about 123,000 in 2019. That equates to a roughly 4.5% increase.
“I didn’t realize the other counties had lagged behind us because so much”. Think he has that backwards - we’re the county behind with out of control growth and these stats make that apparent. I read this as Frederick lagging behind as far as controlled responsible growth is concerned - by a wide margin.
