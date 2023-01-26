Enhance and FCPS Summer Program 2
Christi Nigh reads a book to a music class during a summer program at Butterfly Ridge Elementary School in June 2022.

 Staff file photo by Katina Zentz

Frederick County Public Schools' enrollment has increased by nearly 10% over the past five school years, the state education department said this week — a growth rate that dwarfs that of all other Maryland counties.

Eighteen of Maryland's 24 public school systems saw their enrollments decrease between school year 2018-19 and school year 2022-23. Carroll County Public Schools, the district with the second-highest growth rate behind FCPS, saw an enrollment increase of just 2.4%.

Education reporter

Jillian Atelsek covers education for The Frederick News-Post. She grew up near Woodsboro, attended Walkersville High School and graduated from the University of Maryland in 2020 with degrees in journalism and history.

dremsberg

“I didn’t realize the other counties had lagged behind us because so much”. Think he has that backwards - we’re the county behind with out of control growth and these stats make that apparent. I read this as Frederick lagging behind as far as controlled responsible growth is concerned - by a wide margin.

