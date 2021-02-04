Frederick County Public Schools and the three main employee unions have reached a new work agreement after weeks of negotiations.
The new memorandum of understanding will offer protections to employees of the school system as it transitions into a hybrid learning model beginning Feb. 16.
The unions that entered into the MOU along with FCPS are the Frederick County Teachers Association (FCTA), the Frederick Association of School Support Employees (FASSE) and the Frederick County Administrative and Supervisory Association (FCASA).
The MOU was officially adopted and approved by the Frederick County Board of Education on Wednesday.
“We are pleased to see this agreement was reached and that educators throughout Frederick County are focused on what is best for students,” Board of Education President Jay Mason said in a prepared statement. “We know that the hybrid return will greatly benefit students and the community at large.”
FCPS Superintendent Terry Alban said negotiations were productive and insightful.
“I believe each person in our group had a unique and important perspective to share,” the superintendent said in her statement. “Key to the success of finalizing the agreement was the willingness of all parties to listen to one another and recognize the challenges we are facing in this unprecedented time we are facing together."
The new agreement will end June 30 and will only be effective while the state of Maryland remains in a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Representatives from both sides are required to meet at least once a month to communicate updates and work through any concerns, according to the approved document.
One of the biggest gains for FCPS employees within the new MOU, the unions say, is a provision requiring the school system to provide employees with paid COVID-19 sick leave if the employee is unable to work either in-person or remotely.
However, the document notes this provision is subject to review every 30 days; if the costs and compliance related to the provision are "unacceptable," the provision may be removed from the agreement.
Another provision in the agreement requires the board to provide school health room staff with separate areas to handle routine first-aid and suspected COVID-19 cases.
Another provision provides bus drivers the right to deny students entrance on the bus if they are suspected of having the virus. Further, staff members will be able to work remotely on Wednesdays during the hybrid model if they don't have in-person responsibilities.
FCTA President Missy Dirk, who had previously been critical of FCPS leadership and the lack of transparency around safety protocols, said in a statement that she was pleased to reach the agreement.
“It brings much-needed clarity to educators on unique health and safety items necessary in a pandemic, such as quarantine protocols," Dirks said.
After the board voted to approve the agreement, board member Karen Yoho said she hopes the new deal will send a positive message to staff.
"I know it might not be enough for some of the employees, but hopefully we will send the message that we're trying to show good faith in our negotiations of the MOU with them and that we do care about them," she said.
