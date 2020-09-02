Frederick County Public Schools has extended its free to-go breakfast and lunch service to all children aged 18 years and younger through December of this year.
FCPS will also be able to provide for adults who are 19 and older and are enrolled in an FCPS program for people with disabilities.
Children aged 18 and younger do not attend FCPS to receive a free meal and adults may pick up food for children who are not present.
Meals will be provided from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 26 FCPS locations.
To-go breakfasts and lunches for Monday and Tuesday will be available for pick up each Monday. To-go breakfasts and lunches for Wednesday and Thursday will be available for pick up each Wednesday. To-go breakfasts and lunches for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will be available for pick up each Friday.
For the Labor Day holiday, FCPS will provide meals on Friday, Sept. 4 for Monday, Sept. 7 when kitchens are closed. Kitchens will re-open Tuesday, Sept. 8 to provide breakfast and lunch for that day.
To pick up meals, adults and/or students must enter the school cafeteria and obtain meals through the kitchen serving line. All individuals entering the cafeteria are required to wear masks and stay six feet apart. All meals will be compartmentalized or individually wrapped.
The following schools will serve to-go meals: Ballenger Creek Elementary, Brunswick Elementary, Butterfly Ridge Elementary, Centerville Elementary, Emmitsburg Elementary, Glade Elementary, Hillcrest Elementary, Lincoln Elementary, Monocacy Elementary, New Market Elementary, North Frederick Elementary, Oakdale Elementary, Orchard Grove Elementary, Spring Ridge Elementary, Sugarloaf Elementary, Twin Ridge Elementary, Waverley Elementary, Whittier Elementary, Brunswick Middle, Crestwood Middle, Thurmont Middle, Windsor Knolls Middle, Frederick High, Gov. Thomas Johnson High, Middletown High, and Walkersville High.
Starting Sept 14, the following schools will be open for meal pick-up: Deer Crossing Elementary, Governor Thomas Johnson Middle, Green Valley Elementary, Lewistown Elementary, Liberty Elementary, Myersville Elementary, Tuscarora Elementary, Valley Elementary.
The following sites will distribute to-go breakfasts and lunches from a school bus starting Sept. 14: 7th Street Frederick Shopping Center Parking Lot located at 1305 West 7th St.; Brunswick Heights Shopping Center Parking Lot located at 92 Souder Road, Brunswick; Concord Mobile Homes Park Community located at 4828 Pioneer Circle, Jefferson; Lucas Village Community Center Parking Lot located at 111 Pennsylvania Ave., Frederick.
