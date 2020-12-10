The Frederick County Public Schools free meals distribution schedule will be modified from Dec. 23 through Jan. 3 due to the school system’s Winter Break.
From 11 a.m to 1 p.m. on Dec. 23, all meal distribution sites will distribute five days’ worth of to-go breakfast, lunch and supper meals.
From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 28, a limited number of distribution locations will serve two days’ worth of breakfast, lunch and supper.
From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 30, a limited number of distribution locations will serve five days’ worth of breakfast, lunch and supper.
The locations that will serve meals on Dec. 28 and Dec. 30 are as follows: Ballenger Creek Elementary, Brunswick Elementary, Butterfly Ridge Elementary, Centerville Elementary, Crestwood Middle, Deer Crossing Elementary, Governor Thomas Johnson High, Lincoln Elementary, Middletown High, Monocacy Elementary, Myersville Elementary, North Frederick Elementary, Spring Ridge Elementary, Sugarloaf Elementary, Thurmont Middle, Walkersville High, Waverley Elementary, Whittier Elementary and Windsor Knolls Middle.
The normal schedule for meal distribution will resume on Jan. 4.
Free meals are available to anyone 18 years old or younger. Adults who are 19 years old or older who are enrolled in an FCPS program for people with disabilities can also receive free meals. Adults can also pick up meals for children.
