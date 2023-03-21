Frederick County Public Schools is hiring a new chief legal counsel.
Steven Blivess will take over the cabinet-level district position on April 11, according to an FCPS news release. He will replace Jamie Cannon, who has been with the district for more than 15 years.
For the past year and a half, the FCPS release said, Blivess has been the director of labor relations and lead negotiator for Montgomery County Public Schools.
The FCPS release said Blivess "has spent the past 20 years as an attorney and labor relations professional with experience in litigation, as counsel to government executives, Fortune 500 corporations, family-owned businesses and individuals."
He has previously worked with Washington, D.C.'s Office of Risk Management and as an assistant attorney general with the D.C. Office of the Attorney General, the release said.
While in the latter role, Blivess represented the District in contract cases before the D.C. Superior Court.
Blivess has also worked as a private corporate lawyer in New York City and an adjunct professor at The George Washington University School of Law.
Most recently, though, he has worked in Montgomery County, both with the school system and as the county government's labor relations manager.
Blivess studied at the University of Connecticut School of Law.
Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.