Frederick County Public Schools will have an all-virtual day of instruction on Wednesday, according to school system officials.
Due to the prospect of inclement weather, small-group instruction at all schools will pivot to virtual learning for the day, following the current virtual learning schedule that is in place.
FCPS offices are scheduled to remain open, although employees are encouraged to telework.
All FCPS and community-group afterschool and evening activities are also canceled or postponed. Daycare centers in FCPS schools run independently of the school system will communicate directly to the media, principal and families they serve, according to Tuesday night's announcement.
This is the first time FCPS has engaged in virtual learning on a potential snow day.
The shift in policy came this school year when FCPS announced that unless the weather is serious enough to warrant the closing of offices, all students and staff will engage in virtual learning.
If FCPS offices are closed, an announcement will be made that the entire school system is closed, and there will be no virtual instruction. This will officially be considered a “snow day” and will have to be made up at the end of the school year.
As previously reported by the News-Post, Daryl Boffman, executive director of public affairs for FCPS, said in an email that the school system felt it was the perfect time to transition into using virtual learning on snowy days since students are already engaged in that model.
“It enables us to continue instruction in a pretty seamless manner and makes for fewer makeup days in June,” he said.
'“It enables us to continue instruction in a pretty seamless manner and makes for fewer makeup days in June,' he said." Where's the drama?! Where's the suspense?! Where's the custmary upheaval and angst and disruption? Said no one ever
