The Frederick County Public Schools International Office will reopen on Oct. 28.
In-person services will be available by appointment only, according to a press release.
The office's main role is to provide families with face-to-face support for enrolling English learner (EL) students in FCPS, which includes completion of forms and an English Proficiency test to determine eligibility for the EL program.
To schedule an appointment families are encouraged to visit the office or call 240-236-8761 or 240-236-8765.
Visits will be limited to one adult and the enrolling child, all visitors must wear a face-mask and maintain social distancing, and parents will be asked to complete a check-in process.
The international office is located in Portables 1 and 2 at Waverley Elementary, located at 201 Waverley Drive, Frederick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.