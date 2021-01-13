Frederick County Public Schools has launched its own COVID-19 dashboard, giving greater transparency to how many positive cases the school system is experiencing at any given time.
The dashboard, which went live Wednesday, can be found on the school system’s website and breaks down cases by individual school and whether the active cases are amongst students or staff.
There is also an option to view each school’s history of positive cases since September. The data only includes confirmed cases for those who are physically working or attending instruction and or activities on school property and is reported to the school system by the Frederick County Health Department.
According to the dashboard, as of Wednesday, FCPS has 15 active cases—nine are staff members and six are students.
Brunswick and Frederick high schools each have two active student cases while Liberty Elementary and Oakdale High schools each have one active student case.
Green Valley Elementary School has three active staff cases, North Frederick Elementary School has two staff cases, and central office, Linganore High, Thurmont Middle, West Frederick Middle and Windsor Knolls Middle schools each have one confirmed staff case.
Looking at the historical data, the highest number of cases FCPS has seen is 18—this number was reported twice, the week of Dec. 7 and Dec. 21.
The dashboard is expected to be updated with new data every Monday at 10 a.m.
“I am pleased the community has this valuable resource for tracking health metrics in their neighborhoods,” school superintendent Terry Alban said in a statement. “We are committed to transparency and sharing the updates provided by local and state health officials.”
Alban previously told the News-Post that the dashboard was created due to parent and staff feedback.
“Initially, [Maryland Department of Health] and our local health department advised against a dashboard because the number of students and staff in our buildings was so small that we did not want to risk revealing confidential health information,” Alban said. “Staff and parents indicated an interest in knowing if there were positive cases in our schools. Since we will be bringing more students and staff into the buildings, we wanted them to be able to see [the] data, and our local health officials agreed.”
The FCPS dashboard also includes Frederick County COVID-19 data and Maryland School Outbreak data.
