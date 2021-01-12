Frederick County Public Schools will follow an alternate meal distribution schedule for the next two weeks due to school closures.
Schools will be closed on Jan. 18 to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day and on Jan. 27 for a teacher work day. Meals will not be distributed on either of those days.
Meals will be distributed for Friday through Tuesday on Jan. 15 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The regular schedule will resume on Jan. 20.
Meals will be distributed for Monday through Thursday on Jan. 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The regular schedule will resume on Jan. 29.
For more information and a list of meal distribution sites, go to fcpsnutrition.com.
