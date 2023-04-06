Frederick County Public Schools on Wednesday said it promoted Jennifer Bingman, its director of system accountability and school improvement, to acting associate superintendent of special education and student services.
Bingman will begin April 17. The position is new to FCPS, according to a district news release.
The district did not respond to further questions about the new position on Wednesday or Thursday.
Bingman has been with FCPS since 1995, the release said. She had worked as a math teacher and specialist, assistant principal and principal before transferring to the central office.
The department she has been directing for the past few years oversees state and local assessments, intervention, data reporting and more, the release said.
In her new role, Bingman will serve on the cabinet for FCPS Superintendent Cheryl Dyson.
"Ms. Bingman has been instrumental in supporting the academic and social emotional needs of all FCPS students," Dyson said in the release. "Her exceptional school-based and district leadership experiences will benefit all school communities."
