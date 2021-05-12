Eight Frederick County Public Schools support employees have been recognized as the 2021 Support Employees of the Year, according to a news release.
Michael Bowles of Linganore High School was recognized as School-based Custodian of the Year. Jeremy Eccard of the FCPS public affairs department was recognized as Central Office Business Support Employee of the Year. Barbara Hoy of Rock Creek School was recognized as School-based Food Service Employee of the Year.
Orissa Linker of central office reception was recognized as Central Office Secretary of the Year. Crystal McKenzie of Thurmont Middle School was recognized as School-based Special Education Instructional Assistant of the Year. Aaron Shorb of the FCPS maintenance and operations department was recognized as Central Office Maintenance Employee of the Year. Carolyn Shultz was recognized as Bus Driver of the Year. Lori Zentz of Catoctin High School was recognized as School-based Secretary of the Year.
From this list, one school-based and one central office support employee will be announced at the Frederick County Board of Education June 9 meeting as overall winners. The two winners will each receive a cash award, a personal day off, special trophy and a Board of Education pin. All category winners will receive trophies and certificates.
