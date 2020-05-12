Frederick County Public Schools announced six employees as winners in the 2020 Support Employees of the Year program.
- Laryssa Callan from Crestwood Middle School won School-Based Secretary of the Year.
- Project Manager Randall Connatser won Central Office Maintenance Support Employee of the Year.
- Anita Happel won School Bus Driver of the Year.
- Debbie Langowski from the Rock Creek School won School-Based Special Education Instructional Assistant of the Year.
- Alice McReynolds from Monocacy Elementary School won School-Based Custodian of the Year.
- Jennifer Morita from the FCPS Transportation Department won Central Office Secretary of the Year.
All six winners demonstrated outstanding achievement in their category.
One school-based and one central office employee from the group of six will be named overall Support Employee of the Year at a future Board of Education meeting. The two overall winners will each receive a cash award, a personal day off, a special trophy, and Board of Education pin.
