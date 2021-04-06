Enrollment for new students attending Frederick County Public Schools for the 2020-2021 school year was delayed Tuesday and will begin Wednesday, according to a FindOutFirst alert from the school system.
The enrollment process will be completely online and will include new pre-Kindergarten and Kindergarten students.
All registrations will take place via a secure virtual environment and parents will be able to upload required documents and attach pictures.
Parents or guardians of existing FCPS students who will be changing schools within the county for the fall may begin applying for in-county transferS using the online portal after July 1.
Those who enroll must have the following documentation: immunization and health records, proof of date of birth, and proof of residency.
For immunization and health records, parents or guardians must be able to show that the student has a Department of Health and Mental Hygiene form 896 Immunization Certificate as well as documentation of a recent physical exam recorded on the Maryland Schools Record of Physical Examination.
Proof of date of birth can be shown via a birth certificate, physician’s certificate, hospital certificate, baptismal or church certificate, parent’s affidavit, or passport and/or visa.
Proof of residency can be shown via a current property tax bill, a current rental bill or a current utility bill for water, gas or electricity.
More information regarding the enrollment process will be released the day enrollment opens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.