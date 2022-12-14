Ice sidewalk
Dennis Dail, of Mountain View Lawn Care, applies salt to the wet sidewalks outside a bank on the square corner in downtown Frederick early Thursday morning.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Frederick County Public Schools will open two hours late on Thursday, the district confirmed Thursday morning.

The weather forecast for Frederick County included freezing rain Wednesday night and Thursday morning, with the low temperature expected to be around 25 degrees.

