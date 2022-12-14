Frederick County Public Schools will open two hours late on Thursday, the district confirmed Thursday morning.
The weather forecast for Frederick County included freezing rain Wednesday night and Thursday morning, with the low temperature expected to be around 25 degrees.
• Mount St. Mary's University posted on Twitter that it will delay opening its Emmitsburg and Frederick campuses until 10 a.m. on Thursday.
• The city of Frederick is operating under a liberal leave policy for its employees for Thursday.
• Frederick Community College will open at 11 a.m. on Thursday.
• Frederick County government offices and facilities will open at 10 a.m. on Thursday. A liberal leave policy is in effect.
