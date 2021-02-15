Frederick County Public Schools has signed a partnership agreement with the African American Resource, Cultural Heritage Society (AARCH).
Through the agreement, AARCH will support the development and enhancement of curriculum materials by working with the school system to ensure African American history and voices are included. AARCH has also agreed to provide digital and hard copy resources for FCPS students and teachers as well as host teacher trainings.
The organization will also sponsor programs for students, including oral history lecturers, artifact presentations, hands-on travel trunks and workshops, according to a press release. There is also a plan to develop student internship opportunities.
“We appreciate the opportunity to partner with FCPS,” AARCH President David Key said in a prepared statement. “We are grateful for this endeavor and look forward to the programming we can accomplish in the years to come.”
FCPS Secondary Social Studies Curriculum Specialist Colleen Bernard said in a statement it was a pleasure to finally formalize an agreement with an organization the school system has worked with for many years.
“We look forward to the continued collaboration in support of our local National History Day program and in connecting their resources to enrich learning for all students in FCPS," she said.
