Frederick County Public Schools on Tuesday said it has entered a "special partnership agreement" with a local nonprofit.
Living Well Youth Works (LWYW) is a Frederick-based organization that aims to teach life skills like goal setting and time management to teenagers.
In a news release Tuesday, FCPS wrote that LWYW would launch a pilot program to teach life skills lessons to K-12 students. The group will also work to develop mentoring programs for 10th, 11th and 12th graders, the release said.
Rae Gallagher, a member of the Frederick County Board of Education, is a member of the LWYW board of directors.
“This partnership with Frederick County Public Schools will allow Living Well Youth Works to forge relationships with parents, administrators and students to learn more about the needs of our young people so that we can help students overcome obstacles and reach their full potential,” Clifton Jackson, LWYW's executive director, said in the news release.
FCPS Special Education Director Linda Chambers said in the release that the district was "over the moon excited" to partner with the group.
