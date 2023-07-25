Frederick County Public Schools has proposed a code of conduct for students and is requesting public feedback.
In a recent email to the community, FCPS Superintendent Cheryl Dyson wrote that the document was an effort to create “consistent system wide expectations that encourage positive behavior.”
It outlines a “philosophy of discipline” for the school system, lists expectations for students and employees, and lays out different levels of consequences for students’ misbehavior.
The proposed code is a draft that could be changed later. It does not require a board vote.
Until now, the main reference point for such topics was the district’s Regulation 400-08. But some of the consequences outlined in that document were out of date with state guidelines, said Dana Falls, FCPS’ director of student services.
The regulation also isn’t as accessible for students or families as the district hopes the new code of conduct will be, Falls said.
Like school districts around the country, student misbehavior since the pandemic has become a bigger problem across FCPS, Falls said.
“There’s no question that there’s been an uptick,” he said. “And I think sometimes our staff are struggling to know how to address the behaviors in a way that is disciplinary and not punitive.”
While disciplinary actions aim to teach and motivate a student, punitive ones only aim to punish, Falls said.
He said he hopes the new document will give students a better understanding of what’s expected of them, and give administrators a better understanding of what steps to take in response to common forms of misbehavior.
Frederick County Board of Education President Sue Johnson said the board began pushing for a systemwide code of conduct at the beginning of this year.
Like Falls, she spoke about the district’s efforts to address behavioral challenges in recent years.
“We need to start holding students accountable, because the more we do that, the better learning experience we create,” she said.
Still, she stressed that the code of conduct wasn’t drafted to punish students. It’s an effort to create consistency and “put everything down on paper” in a more detailed way, she said.
Johnson had been hearing stories of bullying or fighting going unaddressed at some schools, while repercussions were handed out at others, she said.
Enforcing the new code of conduct should eliminate disparities like that, she said.
“Every single student, no matter where they’re at, if they do X, Y happens,” Johnson said. “Everybody needs to be on the same page.”
Students, families and staff members can complete a survey about the code of conduct through Aug. 10.
Though the district doesn’t have much leeway in what consequences it assigns for different student behaviors — much of that is dictated by the Maryland Student Records System Manual — Falls said his department wants to hear from the public about whether the code of conduct makes sense and is presented in the best way possible.
“It’s good to get a pulse on the public on how they feel,” said Tom Saunders, the district’s director of middle schools, who — along with Falls — co-chaired the work group that came up with the code of conduct.
Saunders and Falls will review the survey data over the next three weeks, and present it alongside the code of conduct at the Aug. 30 school board meeting, they said.
(8) comments
"how to address the behaviors in a way that is disciplinary and not punitive.”"
Lord forbid that a child should be punished. Not sure how you have ah effective disciplinary policy without punishment. No more suspensions or "sitting in the corner." I suppose.
Everyone wanta kids to se severely disciplined until its their child
"Everyone"? No, maybe some act like that. Rational adults do not. Beware all inclusive statements. One exception invalidates your statement.
In loco parentis allows students to be disciplined by school officials as if they were their parents. See SCOTUS docket 83-712 New Jersey v. TLO
https://www.oyez.org/cases/1983/83-712
Every case is different & should be judged on its own merits. Should a kid be disciplined for fighting when they defend themself? What about fighting over unending verbal & cyber bullying? What about defending another student, ect.? Those are cases just off the top of my head. These measures are well meaning, however, good intentions sometimes lead to unintended outcomes. I understand that no system will be perfect. I’m just not comfortable with a “one size fits all” approach to these things.
On this we can agree, sniper. Punishing a kid for defending themselves crushes their self-esteem. Punishing the victim only rewards the bully. I told my kids to never start a fight, but if they have to defend themselves, I don't care what school policy is, they had my permission to do so, and I would take vacation time to stay home with them.
Yawn
So, you believe kids should be punished for defending themselves, duffy? Why?
I did the same Gabe and told my son to defend those that couldn't defend themselves!! It worked out pretty well.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.