Frederick County Public Schools has proposed a code of conduct for students and is requesting public feedback.

In a recent email to the community, FCPS Superintendent Cheryl Dyson wrote that the document was an effort to create “consistent system wide expectations that encourage positive behavior.”

jsklinelga

"how to address the behaviors in a way that is disciplinary and not punitive.”"

Lord forbid that a child should be punished. Not sure how you have ah effective disciplinary policy without punishment. No more suspensions or "sitting in the corner." I suppose.

duffy5x

Everyone wanta kids to se severely disciplined until its their child

gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

"Everyone"? No, maybe some act like that. Rational adults do not. Beware all inclusive statements. One exception invalidates your statement.

In loco parentis allows students to be disciplined by school officials as if they were their parents. See SCOTUS docket 83-712 New Jersey v. TLO

https://www.oyez.org/cases/1983/83-712

MrSniper
MrSniper

Every case is different & should be judged on its own merits. Should a kid be disciplined for fighting when they defend themself? What about fighting over unending verbal & cyber bullying? What about defending another student, ect.? Those are cases just off the top of my head. These measures are well meaning, however, good intentions sometimes lead to unintended outcomes. I understand that no system will be perfect. I’m just not comfortable with a “one size fits all” approach to these things.

gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

On this we can agree, sniper. Punishing a kid for defending themselves crushes their self-esteem. Punishing the victim only rewards the bully. I told my kids to never start a fight, but if they have to defend themselves, I don't care what school policy is, they had my permission to do so, and I would take vacation time to stay home with them.

duffy5x

Yawn

gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

So, you believe kids should be punished for defending themselves, duffy? Why?

TrekMan

I did the same Gabe and told my son to defend those that couldn't defend themselves!! It worked out pretty well.

