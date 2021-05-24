Frederick County Public Schools officials are sharing more information regarding summer operations.
Beginning June 21, the school system will transition to a four-day work week for the summer months, and FCPS will return to a normal five-day work week on Aug. 9, according to an email from the school system.
All offices will be closed July 5 in observance of the Fourth of July.
From June 28 to July 29, families can conduct business by making an appointment with the school and central staff. Appointments can be in person or virtual. Virtual appointments can be conducted by phone or via Google Meet.
Appointments can be made at central office, elementary schools and middle schools from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments can be at high schools from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Walk-in service at central office and elementary schools will be from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Walk-in hours from middle schools will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. High school walk-in hours will be from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Two weeks during summer have been designated to allow school staff to focus on shifting from the hybrid model to full, five-day-a-week programming.
This prep time will be from June 21-25 and from Aug. 2-5.
During these two weeks, limited appointment opportunities will be available, but families may reach staff via email. Families can expect a response within two business days, according to FCPS.
