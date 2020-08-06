Nine different Frederick County Public Schools will receive grant money to complete special projects related to Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) education.
FCPS received a $50,000 donation from the Battelle National Biodefense Institute, LLC (BNBI) as part of an ongoing partnership between the two organizations.
Since 2009, BNBI has donated $483,000 to FCPS to support STEM programming and BNBI employees have volunteered their time to work with students and staff and support FCPS STEM activities.
A total of 16 schools submitted proposals to receive the mini grants. A joint group from FCPS and BNBI scored the project proposals and chose the following schools: Butterfly Ride Elementary, Lincoln Elementary, Myersville Elementary, New Market Elementary, Thurmont Elementary, Crestwood Middle, Tuscarora High and Urbana High.
Accepted projects include continuing robotics lessons for students at Thurmont Elementary and personalized coaching for Science Olympiad students at Crestwood Middle.
Since some projects may not be able to be completed this fall due to schools operating in a virtual mode, project deadlines have been extended to December 2021, said Kim Day, curriculum specialist for FCPS.
