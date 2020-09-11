The Frederick County Board of Education recently approved a grant to support Career and Technology Education at schools around the county.
The grant, supplied by the Maryland State Department of Education, amounts to $46,659.
Approximately $10,000 will be used to cover the costs of industry certifications for approximately 200 students who are enrolled in the county’s three agricultural completer programs — Animal Science, Horticulture, and Agricultural Mechanics.
The remaining money will be used to cover workshop pay, associated fixed costs and registration fees for CTE teachers to engage in professional learning in a variety of programs. A total of 32 teachers, counselors and administrators will participate in these professional learning opportunities.
Because of the grant, FCPS will not have to use any additional local resources to cover these areas of CTE education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.