The most common questions asked during a virtual town hall Wednesday regarding the Frederick County Public Schools reopening plan had to do with wearing masks.
A series of questions submitted via email and through call-in lines asked if students will be required to wear face masks, when and where they will be required to wear masks and how proper use of face masks by students will be monitored.
The town hall was held so community members could ask questions about the “Frederick County Public Schools’ Plan for Reopening and Advancing Forward," which offers three scenarios for reopening schools in August under various restrictions related to COVID-19. School Superintendent Terry Alban and other FCPS staff members provided answers to a variety of questions during the town hall.
In terms of mask-wearing, Alban said students will be required to wear masks on school buses and in any situation where six feet of separation cannot be enforced. In school buildings and in classrooms, Alban said they are following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention which encourages mask-wearing even when individuals are six feet away from each other.
For those that don’t have masks, FCPS will have a supply to hand out.
Alban said they have not determined yet if masks will be required to be worn at all times in classrooms, but the district has asked the Frederick County Health Department for feedback.
If students have special medical reasons or other circumstances that prevent them from wearing face coverings, FCPS staff said they are looking at alternate methods such as face shields to keep both that student and other students and staff safe.
One viewer asked what would happen if students or families don’t comply with mask-wearing requirements.
“We know the importance of wearing masks and we want to work with families because that is a social responsibility as we are in this public health crisis,” Alban said. “Some schools might have a guidance counselor reach out to the family and talk about how we can resolve this issue.”
Besides mask-wearing, viewers asked questions about how specific aspects of the hybrid model will work, what improvements have been made to FCPS’s virtual learning model and how the school system plans to support both families and staff with continued virtual learning.
One viewer asked why FCPS seemed to be lagging behind other counties in terms of making a decision on how to reopen. Washington and Montgomery county schools both recently announced that they would reopen with a full virtual model and possibly phase into a hybrid model depending on circumstances.
Alban said the Board of Education is the ultimate decider and is currently weighing all the information and possibilities. She did add, however, that their decision could be overridden.
“Our board could make a decision, and if the health circumstances change, we may be in a situation where the state superintendent comes in and makes a decision and we have to be ready to comply and possibly shift gears,” Alban said.
Another viewer asked if FCPS will provide child care support for working parents if a hybrid model is chosen.
Alban said FCPS staff have reached out to child care providers that normally provide before- and after-school care in order to discuss additional supports, however, there is no plan as of now.
Various questions were related to how the school system would react should a student or staff member test positive for the virus, or if there is an outbreak at a school and how families would be notified.
There seemed to be no answer for any of those questions as Alban kept indicating that FCPS staff would reach out to the Frederick County Health Department if that were to happen and rely on their guidance.
According to Board President Brad Young, members plan to hold an additional meeting on July 29 at 3 p.m. to discuss the plan further before making their final decision on Aug. 5.
The final plan is required to be posted to the FCPS website by Aug. 14. But as Alban reiterated throughout the town hall, calling any plan “final” is precarious.
“If we haven’t learned anything else from COVID, we have learned that things change...we will continue to refine this plan based on feedback, based on updated guidance, based on new research that comes out,” Alban said. “This plan will continue to be a living document that is changed throughout the year.”
