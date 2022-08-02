Frederick County Public Schools has reorganized central office staffing for its special education department and is hiring for a new cabinet-level position.
The district is looking for someone to fill a new position called "executive director for special education and student services," FCPS Deputy Superintendent Mike Markoe said in an interview Tuesday.
That person will join the cabinet of FCPS' new superintendent, Cheryl Dyson, who began her tenure July 1. They will report to Markoe.
Previously, FCPS' special education programs were overseen by Keith Harris, the district's executive director of accelerating achievement and equity. Harris' department also oversees FCPS' programs for gifted and talented students, English learners and cultural proficiency.
Under the new organizational plan, the district's special education directors, Linda Chambers and Troy Keller, will report to the new executive director instead of to Harris.
FCPS' student services director, Dana Falls, will also report to the new executive director, instead of to Markoe.
Pupil personnel workers, school counselors, social workers and school psychologists fall under the umbrella of student services.
Markoe said he hopes the changes create "cohesion and synergy" by housing the district's student services and special education departments under one person.
"It makes a lot of sense," Markoe said. "They overlap so much on the services that they provide to our students and families."
The district hopes to conduct interviews for the new role in the next two weeks, Markoe said.
FCPS also recently hired three people to serve as special education supervisors.
Those positions have been planned since early this year, when Markoe — who was then FCPS' interim superintendent — released his recommended budget for fiscal year 2023.
Markoe said he hoped the positions would provide "intensified support" and "additional oversight" to FCPS' special education programs, which came under scrutiny last year when a U.S. Department of Justice report revealed the district was misusing seclusion and restraint against students with disabilities.
Stefanie Lavin and Lauren Regalia, who were hired Aug. 1 as special education supervisors, were previously special education coordinators for FCPS, according to school board documents.
Shannon Pisculli, the other newly hired special education supervisor, was previously the coordinator of mental health services for Washington County Public Schools.
Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek
