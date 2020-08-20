Those who contacted the Frederick County Public Schools Office of the Ombuds over the past year had concerns related to special education more than any other issue, according to a recently published annual report.
The report was presented to the Frederick County Board of Education at its most recent meeting and showcased the various visitors and issues the office addressed since its establishment last April.
According to the report, 28 of 266 concerns brought to the office related to special education. There were also 28 concerns related to evaluative relationships.
Sabrina Nail, ombuds for FCPS, said most special education concerns had to do with unmatched expectations for services or Individualized Learning Plan goals or questions regarding the roles of instructional assistants.
The evaluative relationships category had to do with communication concerns between individuals who were in evaluative relationships such as an employee and supervisor, a parent and staff member, or a student and staff member.
“Many of these visitors were struggling with taking the step for a difficult conversation because of the evaluative nature of the relationship...they could be about trust, recognition, or about priorities,” Nail said.
A high number of concerns brought to the office also related to curriculum and bullying and/or harassment.
Board member Karen Yoho asked if individuals who came with concerns about bullying and/or harassment knew what the definition of bullying was.
“My last years in teaching, I was starting to find that people were lumping a lot of things into bullying and I saw bullying as sort of a concerted effort by one student to target or victimize another student,” Yoho said.
Nail said she always makes sure to go over that definition and explains that in order for actions to be considered bullying it must be repetitive and have happened more than once and that the school must be aware of it.
“We talk about the fact that even if this has been happening, if no one knew about it, then does that really constitute bullying? And we talk about the options of sharing the information with staff,” Nail said. “Now again I am getting only one side of a concern, so the investigation is passed on — if that visitor wants to move forward — to the school for them to do the investigation and determine if it is bullying, harassment, intimidation or none of the above.”
The report also highlighted specific concerns brought forward due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of those concerns related to curriculum and safety.
A majority of people who contacted the Office of the Ombuds were parents and/or guardians of students, making up half of all visitors. The next highest category was community members and then employees.
And a majority of concerns brought forward regardless of the specific topic were from the elementary or high school level.
“It’s nice to see that the community is using your office for what we intended and what we had hoped they would use it for,” board member Michael Bunitsky said.
Board member Rae Gallagher asked what strategies would be employed this fall since the school system will be operating in a virtual mode.
Nail said she plans to reach out to school staff and community organizations to continue to get the word out about the office and that various resources have already been developed and placed on the Office of Ombuds website.
For non-native English speakers, Nail said she already has brochures that have been translated into Spanish and will be utilizing the Language Line which provides interpretative services over the phone.
