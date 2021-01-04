The decision to suspend small group instruction and winter sports practices and return Frederick County Public Schools to an entirely virtual mode was made quickly after the New Year following spikes in county health metrics.
Frederick County Public Schools Superintendent Terry Alban said in an email Monday to the News-Post that the surge of cases seen after Thanksgiving combined with concerns over the growing number of hospitalizations in the county prompted the decision, which was announced to the public on Sunday.
Alban said school system leaders and County Health Officer Dr. Barbara Brookmyer had been closely monitoring the metrics since Dec. 29.
"We talked about the post-holiday surge from Thanksgiving that hit a peak on Dec. 11. If we saw a similar surge after Christmas and New Year, it could be worse because our numbers were already so high," Alban said. "We talked about the potential impact this could have on small groups, sports, and hybrid instruction. We knew we would need to keep monitoring the data. By the end of the week, the numbers were getting worse."
All small-group instruction and winter sports practices for the school system are now suspended until further notice.
Lane Gregory, a parent of two FCPS students, feels the school system made the right call, noting the rising metrics across Frederick County.
"There is no way to track what school employees, teachers or students were doing over break, so the risk is just too high. Virtual instruction is far from ideal, but I just don't see how anything in person is sustainable right now," she said.
Mia Martinez, a senior at Brunswick High School and the student member of the Frederick County Board of Education, said she has been a proponent of bringing students back to school, but she feels safety needs to be the top priority.
"My peers are struggling and need to get back to school. With that being said, their safety come first, always. I am happy that we at least have a plan set, so that when it is safe to return we are ready to go," Martinez said.
When asked how this decision will affect plans to implement a hybrid learning model beginning Jan. 28, Superintendent Alban said there will be additional announcements made regarding plans for the hybrid model later this week.
The additional announcements are also expected to provide further guidance to teachers, all of whom were slated to return to school buildings on Jan. 13. For the time being, teachers are still being given access to their classrooms if they wish to use them to teach their virtual classes.
Other FCPS employees such as food service workers and bus drivers who had been let go during the fall's "Reduction in Force" resumed employment on Jan. 1 in anticipation of FCPS transitioning into a hybrid learning model.
Alban said these employees will still return to work regardless of the step back from in-person learning.
"Food services continue as they have throughout the pandemic. Bus drivers have training and inspections that must be completed. We want them ready to go when we bring students back," she said.
As of Monday, Frederick County was reporting 12,054 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 186 cases added within the last 24 hours. The positivity rate was 11.5 percent — a significant rise from the 5.9 percent positivity rate that was reported on Thanksgiving.
The only way small-group instruction and winter sports practices can resume is if the metrics begin to trend positively again.
"We need to see the metrics decrease from the highs we are experiencing right now," Alban said.
Some research has suggested the risk of transmission in schools is low. Various counties across the U.S. and school systems in other countries have reopened fully with restrictions in place and seen success.
But Alban said guidance from the Maryland Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control suggests that such high metrics in a county can translate to a higher risk of transmission in schools.
"We kept small groups and sports going longer than most counties in the state ... in December we began to see significant increases in the number of positive cases and outbreaks in our schools. Obviously what is occurring in our county is mirrored in our schools," she said. "We'd like to see the various metrics move downward before returning students to our buildings."
(2) comments
If anyone has difficulty understanding why keeping children and school staff home and safe is the best call should check out some of these pictures: https://www.usatoday.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/11/24/heartbreaking-look-inside-covid-19-hospital-units/6404857002/
Until you lose a loved one to Covid - I guess you cannot begin to imagine the impact of carriers walking around in our communities. Little children may not get sick and die, but they certainly carry COVID and expose others. A few more months of having to parent your school children at home will be worth the thousands of lives saved. We owe it to nurses and doctors fighting this plague hourly to be educated, sensible citizens and lay low without complaint for a little while longer. Look at Australia and New Zealand. Nobody there thought Covid was fake or "just a flu" and they are on the other side of this beast as we continue to lose people because uninformed, ignorant people believe they have a right to disregard mandates. We have got to stick together a few more months and we will begin to see the light - but until then, we don't want to lose any more loved ones. It can happen in 3 days. Perfectly healthy 65 year old on Monday and in a body bag on Thursday. Take it seriously. Have some empathy and be thankful that it hasn't taken one of your loved ones because if it has, you would want everyone staying home until its over.
And yet bars and restaurants are doing a bang up job of spreading the virus and no one is complaining about them being open???? How about the air travel over the holidays, no one complained that the airports were open? What about how we have relaxed our Covid vigilance policies in stores, churches, at home etc...no one is complaining about that??? Our priorities are so messed up in this country, Covid has made that painfully obvious.
I agree with your post that we really have no logical choice but to keep the schools closed but logical people aren't the ones you need to be talking too....stick together for a few more months..lol We haven't stuck together so far....
If we even cared what stick together meant and entailed schools would not still be closed...your words are for those of us who are already sticking together, the others still think Covid is a hoax and so as long as we have those illogical people among us...I think it's going to be much longer than a few months.......
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.