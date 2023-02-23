Frederick County Public Schools began a scaled-back approach to notifying community members about coronavirus cases this week, citing low infection rates all school year.
Before, the system sent one or more of four template letters to families or employees when a case of COVID-19 was reported.
It sent a letter to employees of a school any time a COVID-19 case was reported in that school and a letter to parents every time a case was reported in their child's class.
The district also sent a letter to the entire school community — including parents and teachers — whenever three or more cases were reported in one classroom or cohort.
Finally, it would send outbreak letters to an entire school community if that school reported an outbreak — meaning that there were five or more classrooms with three or more cases each, or that 5% of the school population reported positive tests in a 2-week period.
There were 149 reported outbreaks last school year. So far this school year, there have been 34.
Going forward, the district said Wednesday, it will treat notification for COVID-19 cases the same way it would other communicable diseases, like the flu.
Parents and guardians will be notified if there are three or more COVID-19 cases reported in their child's classroom.
"This strategy is targeted at communicating information to impacted populations instead of the entire school community, unless warranted," the district wrote in a FindOutFirst email Wednesday evening. "If multiple classrooms within a school have reported cases of a communicable disease, the administrator in collaboration with our health specialist will determine if communication should be sent to the entire school community."
The new plan took effect Thursday.
The district will continue to update its COVID-19 dashboard through the end of the school year, the email said.
The message also reminded parents to keep their children home if they were experiencing symptoms.
As of this week, according to the district's dashboard, there were 31 active cases of COVID-19 among employees and students.
Six months ago, toward the beginning of this school year, there were 349 active cases.
So far this school year, the district has reported 2,429 student cases and 632 staff cases.
According to criteria from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Frederick County's COVID-19 Community Level has been low every week since the beginning of June — with the exception of the week of Jan. 5, when it was medium.
The positive case rate among students and employees has averaged 0.2% since October, officials said.
