The Frederick County Board of Education is seeking applicants for its Racial Equity Committee.
Applications will be accepted until April 9, and the board will approve and appoint new members during its May 12 meeting.
The Racial Equity Committee focuses on identifying discrimination or harassment within the school system, raising awareness of implicit bias and eliminating or mitigating racial inequity or its effects across the entire school system.
The committee makes recommendations to the board on aspects related to racial equity and the equity policy within the educational programs of FCPS.
Those interested in applying are asked to send a letter to the board that includes the applicant's name, address, telephone number and email address.
Resumes may also be attached. Applicants are asked to answer a list of questions in their letter, which can be found online at fcps.org/boe/racial-equity-committee.
Letters should be sent to Kathryn Fostik, executive assistant to the board, at 191 S. East Street, Frederick, MD 21701.
(2) comments
That public school bureaucrats paid with taxpayer dollars have nothing to do but sit around and think about such nonsensical things as this, speaks to the fact that we clearly have too many of them, and they simply don't have enough actual work to fill their days.
What is your objection to it? Sounds like a subject that needs to be discussed.
