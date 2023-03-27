Frederick County Public Schools is seeking public feedback on three proposals for the 2024-25 academic calendar.
Representatives from the Frederick County Board of Education's calendar committee discussed three potential start dates at last week's school board meeting: Aug. 14, Aug. 19 and Aug. 21.
Under the three options, students could finish the school year on June 2, June 4 or June 6, respectively. Those end dates don't account for possible snow days.
The school board's calendar committee consists of parents, educators, administrators and others. It is responsible for determining the start and end date for each school year, as well as the dates of teacher work days and holiday breaks.
Committee members work to include as many five-day weeks as possible throughout the school year, FCPS spokesperson Eric Louérs-Phillips told the board last week, because those are ideal for instruction.
They also try to schedule logical times for professional learning and, when possible, align with other educational calendars, like Frederick Community College's.
All three calendar options include 26 five-day weeks, three-and-a-half-hour early dismissal for Fair Day, and closings on Rosh Hashanah and the day before Thanksgiving. The three options also include the same dates for spring break.
An earlier start date would allow students in spring Advanced Placement classes to have more instructional time before their exams, said Louérs-Phillips and Kevin Cuppett, FCPS' director of curriculum, instruction and innovation.
The school board is scheduled to vote on a calendar at its meeting on April 19.
Parents, students, employees and community members can share their feedback via a survey that's open through April 6.
