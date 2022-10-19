Snow Day in Frederick 5
Buy Now

Sledders laugh as they slide down a hill on West Second Street in January. 

 Staff file photo by Katina Zentz

Frederick County Public Schools is seeking community feedback on a plan to conduct virtual instruction on up to three snow days per year starting next school year.

The instruction would be asynchronous, meaning students could complete their assignments at any time throughout the day.

Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek

Tags

Education reporter

Jillian Atelsek covers education for The Frederick News-Post. She grew up near Woodsboro, attended Walkersville High School and graduated from the University of Maryland in 2020 with degrees in journalism and history.

(1) comment

Piedmontgardener

No. We need smow days. They allow parents and children a bonding time. There's way too little of that in our modern world.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription