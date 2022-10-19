Frederick County Public Schools is seeking community feedback on a plan to conduct virtual instruction on up to three snow days per year starting next school year.
The instruction would be asynchronous, meaning students could complete their assignments at any time throughout the day.
Since last year, the Maryland State Department of Education has allowed local school systems to use up to eight virtual days of instruction per year. Only three of those days can be asynchronous.
The idea is to avoid instructional disruptions due to inclement weather, high school graduation days or other similar circumstances, MSDE says.
FCPS' plan — which the Frederick County Board of Education will vote on next week — would build three possible virtual days into the district's schedule for school year 2022-23. It would not incorporate any synchronous days of instruction.
"This plan does not mean that virtual learning would be the first option on inclement weather days," the district wrote in a countywide email Wednesday. "The potential option would provide FCPS some flexibility in responding to snow and ice events this winter."
If the school system uses more than its allotted snow days, students would have to attend school later into the summer to compensate.
The email sent Wednesday includes a link to an eight-page document explaining FCPS' plan in more detail, including how attendance would be taken, what would happen in the case of an internet outage and how students could access teacher support.
Teachers and support employees would be expected to participate in up to 90 minutes of "principal-directed time" during virtual instruction days, the document says.
No employee would lose any pay from the move, including cafeteria workers or custodians, it says.
FCPS spokesperson Brandon Oland wrote in an email that the district gathered feedback from its teacher and principal advisory councils, which employees will share with the board next week.
Community members are invited to fill out a single-question survey with their thoughts on the proposal. It will be open through 9 a.m. on Tuesday.
If the school board approves the plan, the district will still need to secure approval from the state.
No. We need smow days. They allow parents and children a bonding time. There's way too little of that in our modern world.
