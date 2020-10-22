The Frederick County Public Schools Calendar Committee has openings for seven parents and one student, according to a recent press release.
Those who join will be involved in creating a proposed calendar for the 2023-2024 school year.
Parents who apply must be from one of the following school feeder patterns—Catoctin, Frederick, Gov. Thomas Johnson, Linganore, Middletown, Oakdale and Tuscarora. One parent from each feeder pattern will be chosen.
Students from any feeder pattern may apply.
Meetings will be held virtually via Google Meet on Nov. 16, Dec. 7 and 21 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Those interested can apply at www.fcps.org/calendarapp. The deadline is Nov. 4.
More information on the committee and how school calendars are formed can be found at www.fcps.org/calendar.
