Dismissal at TJ Middle
Students walk to a bus during school dismissal at Gov. Thomas Johnson Middle School on Tuesday.

Frederick County Public Schools is using a state grant to train bus drivers on bullying prevention and hire "kindness coaches" who will accompany middle schoolers on their afternoon bus routes. 

The coaches, who are set to begin work in late February, will ride the afternoon routes at select middle schools every day for nine weeks as part of a pilot program, said Lynn Davis, the district's coordinator of mental health services. 

