Frederick County Public Schools is using a state grant to train bus drivers on bullying prevention and hire "kindness coaches" who will accompany middle schoolers on their afternoon bus routes.
The coaches, who are set to begin work in late February, will ride the afternoon routes at select middle schools every day for nine weeks as part of a pilot program, said Lynn Davis, the district's coordinator of mental health services.
Their job will be to serve as a role model to the students, connect with them and keep an eye out for bullying or harassment, Davis said. An online job posting says the coaches will be paid $17.25 per hour.
The program will take effect at Brunswick, Crestwood, Gov. Thomas Johnson, New Market, Oakdale, Urbana, Walkersville, West Frederick and Windsor Knolls middle schools. Those schools were chosen because their buses return to the school building after completing an afternoon route.
The hope, Davis said, is that people who already work at the selected schools will apply for the role. That way, they can board the bus at the end of the school day, ride the route until they arrive back at the school, and then drive home.
District officials targeted middle schoolers intentionally, said Davis and Janet Shipman, FCPS' supervisor of behavioral health and student services.
"In elementary school, everyone’s focused on togetherness. And in high school, everyone's pretty independent," Davis said. "And middle school is really in between those worlds."
The program is also "a general acknowledgement that middle school can be a challenging time developmentally," Davis said.
Bus drivers also have a challenging job, Davis and Shipman said. Their primary responsibility is to drive safely, but they must also monitor the behavior of the students on board.
FCPS is hoping the kindness coaches can lighten that workload and provide more focused support to students.
The bus initiative also encourages drivers across the county to be in closer contact with school counselors, Davis said.
“Often, bus drivers are the first person to see when a student's in distress in the morning and the last at night," Davis said. "They see things that we don’t see.”
Each bus driver is receiving a notepad with forms on which they can record if they witness bullying or otherwise concerning behavior from a student. They can also use the forms to compliment a student's conduct.
The drivers can then drop those forms off with the staff on "bus duty" at the school each morning, who will deliver them to the school counselor, Davis said.
The grant also covers refresher trainings for drivers on how to spot bullying and what to do about it, Davis said.
Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.