The public affairs department for Frederick County Public Schools spent the end of the week trying to make up for a technical glitch that caused 30 submitted public comments on the proposed fiscal 2022 budget to go missing and not be read during this week’s Board of Education final public hearing on the spending plan.
The mishap, which was discovered after the Wednesday night hearing had concluded, was due to a transmission error on Google software that was being used to file the comments, according to Daryl Boffman, executive director of public affairs for FCPS.
The comments have since been forwarded to board members to review. They have also been posted to the BoardDocs website.
In an email to the school community Friday afternoon, FCPS alerted the public of the glitch and laid out three ways in which the comments could be reviewed.
The statement said the comments would be broadcast on FCPS TV Cable 18 at 6:35 p.m. each evening until Monday. The comments will also air immediately following the re-broadcast of the budget hearing every evening at 6 p.m through Monday. The comments will also be available on the FCPS YouTube page.
Boffman said the people who submitted comments have been contacted and made aware of the mistake.
When asked if the Google software had been tested before being used, Boffman said a trial run had been performed, but he was not involved with it.
The unanticipated blunder seemed to add to the already numerous calls from the community for the school system to improve communication and increase transparency.
Board member Liz Barrett called the incident embarrassing.
“It’s dreadful that we cannot get basic budget communication and engagement correct. This is a large school system and a $700 million proposed budget. We can’t hold a hearing and have a pile of missing public comments,” she said.
Board member Sue Johnson said she felt an announcement noting the error should have been sent out immediately after it was discovered. She said she also suggested the board hold another public hearing or allocate some additional time during their next meeting for the comments to be read.
Board President Jay Mason, however, said another hearing will not be held. Because the comments have been uploaded online and released in video format, there will be several opportunities for the community to review the comments, Mason said.
Johnson, who is new to the board, said she understands mistakes can happen but such an error should only happen once.
“I’m expecting that it will never happen again ... when it’s the first time for something happening, and you’re using new technology, it’s unfortunate but ... the second time shouldn’t happen,” she said. “When I have a chance as an individual board member to make comment [at the next meeting], I will express my sorrow about the technical mishap.”
Budget highlights
The $700 million FCPS fiscal 2022 spending plan, as it currently stands, focuses on supporting mental health and academic recovery for students following COVID-19.
According to budget documents, the plan includes an additional $580,000 for fiscal 2022 to add more social workers, school psychologists and two new trauma therapy teacher specialists. There is also $240,000 to add four more social worker positions and change the model of delivery throughout the system. With four more positions, social workers could be assigned to one high school each and support each feeder pattern, according to Dana Falls, head of the department of student services.
On the academic recovery side, FCPS is requesting $168,000 to hire three academic interventionist positions. The positions will be contingency, meaning they are not a part of the school system’s staffing model but will be assigned to schools based on need.
FCPS is also requesting money to hire more than 30 academic support teachers spread out across school levels. There is also a request for five math specialists at the high school level, which would cost approximately $312,000.
Frederick County Public Schools serves more than 44,000 students through 68 schools. The school system employs nearly 6,100 people.
The proposed fiscal 2022 budget will be brought before the board for further discussion on Feb. 10. Board members will then vote to pass the spending plan on to the county executive, who will begin determining how much funding the county will give to the school system. The county executive will hold a public hearing on the county’s proposed budget in March and will then present it to the Frederick County Council on April 15.
