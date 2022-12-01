Frederick County Public Schools will launch a review committee to consider nearly three dozen books that a former school board candidate argues should be removed from school libraries, officials said Thursday.
Cindy Rose, who ran her fourth unsuccessful campaign earlier this year with the conservative Education Not Indoctrination slate, is calling for the district to remove 35 books that she alleges are inappropriate from media center shelves.
She distributed a list of the books at a Frederick County Board of Education meeting in October, then read aloud from two of them, highlighting graphic scenes from stories in which characters experience sexual abuse.
FCPS has a formal policy — Policy 500-39 — that outlines how it must respond to requests from community members to remove instructional materials that are already in use. But the district doesn't have to turn to it often, said Kevin Cuppett, the executive director of curriculum, instruction and innovation.
Most often, Cuppett said, complaints arise with novels assigned in English or language arts classes. And usually, a parent who takes issue with a particular book will be satisfied once their child is given an alternate title to read — which the district always provides, Cuppett said.
"That parent doesn’t necessarily think that no kid should see the novel," Cuppett said in an interview Thursday. "They just didn't want their kid to use it."
In his nine years as curriculum director, Cuppett said, he's never had to use the process laid out in Policy 500-39, which kicks into effect when someone submits a formal request to completely remove a book from the district's catalogue.
If disputes can't be settled through meetings between the complainant and district officials, the policy says the district must convene a "reconsideration committee."
The committee must have four or five staff members, including two teachers, an administrator, a curriculum specialist and — if the complaint involves library books — a media specialist.
It also must include four parents of current FCPS students and one community member who is "knowledgeable in the subject area involved." Finally, if the complaint involves materials for older children, two high school students must be included, as well.
Since Rose's challenge is so broad — 35 books, rather than just one — the district plans to triple those thresholds, Cuppett said.
That means FCPS is seeking 12 to 15 employees, 12 parents (ideally from a geographically diverse group of schools around the county, Cuppett said), three media specialists, three community representatives and six students.
The mega-committee will meet five times between January and April, and each member will be responsible for reading at least two books, Cuppett said.
It's unclear whether the meetings will be open to the public for observation, Cuppett said. He said he would need to consult with Jamie Cannon, the district's chief legal counsel, on the matter.
The last time the district turned to the policy was in 2012, Cuppett said. That dispute started with Rose, too.
Rose challenged a third-grade social studies textbook called "Social Studies Alive: Our Community and Beyond," accusing it of being slanted toward the political left. She later went on Glenn Beck's show on Fox News to talk about the book.
Cuppett, then an elementary school principal, served on the review committee for that book. It was ultimately removed from classrooms, Rose said.
In that case, finding a community member "knowledgeable in the subject involved" was simple, Cuppett said Thursday. Since it was a social studies textbook, officials chose someone with a history background.
But this time, it's more complicated. The books span a wide variety of genres and subjects. Rose alleges each one contains inappropriate sexual material.
Rose told the News-Post in October that she compiled the list using a database from ratedbooks.org, which launched a campaign to ban what it deemed to be pornographic books from Utah schools, according to its site.
Cuppett said the district would let each applicant make their own case for why they have knowledge that could aid in the committee's discussion. Possible examples include people with backgrounds in library science, constitutional law or developmental psychology, he said.
Officials asked Rose to highlight which specific passages she took issue with in each book.
"That way, when our reviewers go to read the books, they can be very attentive to the concerns that were laid out by the community," Cuppett said.
Rose and other community members will have the opportunity to provide verbal testimony at some of the committee's meetings, he added.
In an interview Thursday, Rose said she was glad to see the district taking action.
"If anything, it lets the community know on a grander scale what’s actually in the libraries," she said. "At least the public will get to see what we’ve been complaining about."
