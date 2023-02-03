Enrollment growth has forced Frederick County Public Schools to increase its hiring figures each year, even as the number of applicants has steadily decreased.
At a recent presentation to the school board, officials from the district's human resources and organizational development departments described how a national shortage of educators is affecting recruitment efforts.
FCPS' organizational development department is responsible for training and supporting district employees once they're hired.
That department's work is intertwined with the HR team's work, said FCPS Chief of Staff Sarah Sirgo.
"The hiring process is not just about getting people in," Sirgo said at a Jan. 25 school board meeting. "It's also about keeping them here."
Sirgo, along with FCPS HR Director Julie Nguyen and Organizational Development Director Meg Lee, noted that enrollment in Maryland teacher education programs has decreased by a third since 2012.
The number of total applicants and qualified applicants to FCPS has decreased each year since 2020, the officials said.
"This is, overall, a teacher shortage issue," Nguyen said. Districts across Maryland and the U.S. are dealing with similar trends, she said.
Despite these downward trajectories, the number of new teachers FCPS brings on each year has been trending upward since 2017. That year, the district hired 292 new teachers. In 2022, it hired 440.
That's because FCPS is by far the fastest-growing school system in Maryland, Nguyen and Sirgo said. Its student population has increased by nearly 10% over the past five school years, while most other districts shrank.
Carroll County Public Schools, the district with the second-highest growth rate behind FCPS, saw an enrollment increase of just 2.4% over the same time frame.
FCPS has also seen a big increase in the number of conditional teachers it employs. There were "just a handful" a few years ago, Lee said, but nearly 100 now.
Conditional teachers haven't yet earned their teaching certificate. The conditional certificates are valid for two years, and they may teach during that time, but must also work toward their full certificate.
These employees require much more money and support from the district than fully certified teachers do, the officials said.
"We've not been able to grow our budget or our staff in proportion to that growth [of conditionally certified teachers]," Lee said.
Statewide, the issuance of conditional certificates has increased by 136% over the past five years.
Applications to FCPS support employee roles — which don't require a teaching certificate and include jobs like instructional assistants, bus drivers and custodians — have declined recently, too.
Nguyen said the district believes this trend "may be relative to the increase in similarly compensated positions in other fields."
Hiring for support roles remained relatively stagnant from 2017 to 2021.
Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek
