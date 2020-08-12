Frederick County Public Schools students and families found out Wednesday what the virtual school day might look like for each grade level this fall.
Sample daily schedules were drawn up for elementary, middle and high school students, and included in an email with additional information about virtual learning. All schedules see most face-to-face instruction occurring in the morning before lunch. The afternoons are dedicated to student support and independent work time.
According to the sample schedules, elementary schoolers will be engaged in instruction from 9:15 a.m. to 2:25 p.m. Each day will start with a morning meeting. Students will then engage in face-to-face instruction in science, English language arts and PATHS from 9:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. PATHS stands for Promoting Alternative Thinking Strategies and the instruction focuses on social-emotional learning.
Elementary schoolers will get a 75-minute lunch break and will return to instruction in the afternoon, completing independent student work and engaging in face-to-face instruction in math and their specials such as art, music, and physical education. This will last until 2:25 p.m. when student support time will begin, which will allow for academic intervention and skill recovery sessions for students with Individualized Learning Plans and English Learner students.
There will be extended learning opportunities and more virtual support available from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The document notes that elementary school schedules will vary based on the schedules of specials, needed interventions and assessments.
Middle schoolers will follow a block schedule where they complete different class periods each day. Depending on the day, each class period will either be 55 or 30 minutes long. The school day will begin at 8:30 a.m. with either a half-hour advisory session or independent student work time. Students will get a 55-minute lunch break and student support time will begin immediately afterward, four days a week for almost two hours.
Extended learning opportunities will be optional and held from 5 pm. to 7 p.m.
High schoolers will also follow a block schedule model with up to an hour of face-to-face instruction within each 75- to 80-minute morning block. Students will be engaged in instruction from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and will have a 30-minute lunch break and "FLEX" period which may be used for social-emotional learning.
Student support time will occur in the afternoons four days a week for 75 minutes and high schoolers will end the day with close to two hours of independent work time. Optional extended learning opportunities will be available from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
According to the sample schedules document, schools will phase in their schedules with expectations to increase virtual learning time as students become more comfortable. Phase-in time will also depend on students' ages and developmental level.
In addition to the schedules, FCPS announced through the email that live Google Meet sessions this semester will be able to be recorded by students if they wish and that all virtual learning will occur through the Schoology platform. There will also be a return to normal grading practices and students will have the flexibility to work with teachers and complete assignments over a period of time depending on individual student and family situations.
