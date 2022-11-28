Frederick County Public Schools students, parents and employees can apply for grants to fund enrichment activities now through Jan. 13.
The grants are provided through the Community Foundation of Frederick County. In a news release Monday, the district said it was accepting applications for the Franklin and Bess Gladhill Fund for Agricultural Education, which has about $6,200 to distribute, and the Gifts for Education Fund, which has $10,000.
The Gifts for Education grants are intended to fund student enrichment activities that aren’t included in the school system’s regular budget. The Gladhill fund is intended to provide supplements to current budget items.
The Gladhill fund gives priority to schools in the Linganore, Tuscarora and Urbana high school feeder areas and the Career and Technology Center.
Together, the two funds have distributed more than $200,000 across 380 grants since the endowments were launched in 1998, the release said.
This year, for the first time, requests for books for classroom libraries, specific lessons or inclusion in media centers must include the title, author and publisher, according to a note on the application.
“Upon receipt of the application, these titles will be vetted through the FCPS Office of Library Media Services to ensure appropriateness with FCPS guidelines, procedures and regulations,” the document says.
Applications must be submitted, with a principal’s signature, at the FCPS central office building on South East Street.
