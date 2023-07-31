A state grant will allow some Frederick County Public Schools cafeterias to serve more food from local growers this fall.
The district received a $95,000 award from the Maryland State Department of Education through its Local Food for Schools program.
FCPS will use the funds to procure fresh fruits and vegetables, coordinate engagement programs and hire a new specialist, said Robert Kelly, the system’s director of food and nutrition services.
Specifically, the local produce will be available at Butterfly Ridge, Lincoln, Monocacy and North Frederick elementary schools; Crestwood, Monocacy and West Frederick middle schools; and Gov. Thomas Johnson and Frederick high schools.
The state grant prioritizes schools where more than 50% of students are eligible for free and reduced-price meals.
The funding will expand those students’ access to fresh produce, Kelly said. He hopes it will make local fruits and vegetables more central to the students’ lunch menu, rather than having it featured at a pop-up event or as part of a special lesson.
“This is something that will be totally different,” he said.
Currently, seasonal fruit from Catoctin Mountain Orchards constitutes the majority of the local produce available in FCPS cafeterias, Kelly said. He’s hopeful that the grant will expand students’ access to local vegetables.
In the fall, the district’s food and nutrition services department will work to develop menu items centered around locally grown spinach, carrots, broccoli, lettuce and more, Kelly said.
The grant requires that the funds benefit small agricultural operations rather than those that already have contracts with large-scale processors, Kelly said.
Small-scale farmers make up a critical part of Frederick County’s agricultural economy, Kelly said. Ideally, offering students more food from those growers will make them more aware.
“It exposes the children to really what’s happening around Frederick County,” he said. “I just think it’s a win-win. I really do.”
The district plans to combine the new menu items with educational events, and hopefully bring the growers in to speak with students, Kelly said.
“We are hoping that they are learning something and will be healthier,” Kelly said.
The new menu items should be available by September, Kelly added.
“This is super,” Frederick County Board of Education President Sue Johnson said as she voted to approve the grant at a recent board work session. “I think it meets community objectives, as well, for supporting local businesses.”
Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek
(3) comments
Of course they need a specialist, to figure out how much of the produce ends up in the trash.
To.. “coordinate engagement programs” (whatever that means) and to “hire a new specialist” ? Really ? How exactly is that going to benefit the children or the small local producers (a stipulation of the grant) ? Seems that’s going to mainly benefit the new hire. At what salary or pay rate will that newly created position be ? For just a year, or to continue on ? The $95k award is for this year, correct ? Will these “awards” continue, so that new position can be funded in the future? Or will FCPS just “need” another unjustified huge yearly hike in taxpayer money? The article does not explain any of that. Was that investigated, or even asked about, at all ? I guess not.
Terrific news! Parents can encourage their kids to keep local farms in business while they eat healthy at school
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.