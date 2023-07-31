A state grant will allow some Frederick County Public Schools cafeterias to serve more food from local growers this fall.

The district received a $95,000 award from the Maryland State Department of Education through its Local Food for Schools program.

Blueline
Blueline

Of course they need a specialist, to figure out how much of the produce ends up in the trash.

mcrider

To.. “coordinate engagement programs” (whatever that means) and to “hire a new specialist” ? Really ? How exactly is that going to benefit the children or the small local producers (a stipulation of the grant) ? Seems that’s going to mainly benefit the new hire. At what salary or pay rate will that newly created position be ? For just a year, or to continue on ? The $95k award is for this year, correct ? Will these “awards” continue, so that new position can be funded in the future? Or will FCPS just “need” another unjustified huge yearly hike in taxpayer money? The article does not explain any of that. Was that investigated, or even asked about, at all ? I guess not.

Hooperstar

Terrific news! Parents can encourage their kids to keep local farms in business while they eat healthy at school

