Frederick County Public Schools will conduct a security audit of Green Valley Elementary School and form an advisory group to collect feedback from parents, school officials announced this week.
The moves come after a teacher at the school took 27 fifth-grade students off campus last week, then falsely reported multiple stabbings at the school.
FCPS Superintendent Cheryl Dyson and System Accountability and School Administration Director Jamie Aliveto sent an email to Green Valley parents Thursday evening after a town hall meeting to discuss the incident.
The email thanked parents for "sharing your fears, your anger, and your questions around last week's security incident."
"Open, transparent, two-way communication is our only path forward," the email said.
Police say a Green Valley teacher took 27 fifth-grade students off campus Nov. 3, leading them through wooded and residential areas until they reached a cafe about three-quarters of a mile from the school. There, the teacher directed an employee to call 911 and report — falsely — that multiple people had been stabbed at the school. That prompted a lockdown.
The teacher, who has not been publicly identified, was later taken to the hospital for an evaluation, according to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. She is now “on leave receiving the necessary supports,” school officials said.
Frederick County State’s Attorney Charlie Smith said in an interview Thursday that she would not be criminally charged.
Parents have expressed anger about the way FCPS communicated during and after the incident.
In a text message Friday, FCPS spokesperson Brandon Oland wrote that "FCPS will be doing the security audit in house and the advisory group will be an opportunity for GVES families to provide direct feedback to system leadership."
The group will meet monthly starting in January, the email said.
Dyson and Aliveto wrote that the security audit would review cameras, doors, entry protocols, radios, Wi-Fi capabilities and a full exterior site assessment.
The email also said FCPS would "evaluate staffing to assign an on site school psychologist and plan to provide long-term support for student and adult mental health needs."
