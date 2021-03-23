Frederick County Public Schools will serve free to-go breakfast, lunch and dinner meals while students are on spring break.
Spring break will occur from March 29 to April 5.
According to an FCPS press release, meals for March 29 will be distributed on March 26 following the regular distribution schedule.
During spring break, meals will be distributed twice at 15 schools and two community sites.
Two days' worth of meals will be distributed on March 30 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Six days' worth of meals will be distributed on April 1 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Meals will be available for pick-up at the following schools: Ballenger Creek Elementary, Brunswick Elementary, Centerville Elementary, Deer Crossing Elementary, Governor Thomas Johnson High, Hillcrest Elementary, Lincoln Elementary, Middletown High, Monocacy Elementary, Myersville Elementary, Spring Ridge Elementary, Thurmont Middle, Twin Ridge Elementary, Waverley Elementary and Windsor Knolls Middle.
Meals will also be available for pick-up in the Frederick Shopping Center Parking Lot located at 1305 West 7th St. and in the Discovery Shopping Center Parking Lot located at 8425 Woodsboro Pike, Walkersville.
Meals are available to any child aged 18 years old or younger regardless of whether they attend FCPS. Children do not have to be present for adults to obtain meals.
Meal service in the schools for children learning under the hybrid model will resume on April 6 at all schools. The regular to-go meal distribution schedule and locations will resume on April 7.
