Frederick County Public Schools will reopen under a full virtual mode for the 2020-2021 school year.
The Board of Education voted unanimously Wednesday for the first semester of the school year to be conducted virtually with the caveat that specific, targeted groups of students would be brought in occasionally for face-to-face instruction. The board also voted to suspend fall sports in hopes that fall teams could have a shortened season.
The specific groups of students would most likely be marginalized populations such as Special Education students and English Language (EL) students whose academic success might
be seriously challenged by a lack of in-person instruction.
Each board member expressed both support of opening virtually and concern of how such a reopening would affect specific students.
“I’m in favor of exploring some creative options and solutions for us to open some buildings for a select group of students...really prioritizing our students with [Individualized Education Plans] and our English Language learners,” board member Rae Gallagher said.
Besides Special Education students and EL students, the question now becomes who else the Board will determine as in need of face-to-face instruction.
Members floated different ideas such as students under the age of 10, students who are transitioning such as Kindergartners, sixth graders and ninth graders, and students who are enrolled in courses at the Career and Technology Center. Board President Brad Young also brought up the idea of students who were included in the redistricting process from last year and were slated to attend a new school.
“If we can find those opportunities to make [students] feel comfortable and know a little bit more about their school then we should explore them,” Young said.
The question of who the Board and school system chooses to bring into buildings is likely to play out over the next week. Board member Michael Bunitsky asked if there is an ethical dilemma in bringing in these students over others.
“We’re going to get criticized for bringing in groups of kids...are we sacrificing those kids over other students? That’s a conundrum that we’re going to have to deal with,” Bunitsky said.
Board Vice President Jay Mason also brought up the idea of minority students, especially Black males, who don’t have IEPs or other documented needs but are known to need extra help, based on achievement gap data.
“Who do we prioritize? There are a lot of students out here who need help,” Mason said. “I choose the virtual model but I think we’re going to leave out a lot of students and I’m fearful that a lot of the Black students will be left out.”
The decision to reopen virtually came after a two-hour discussion by the board during which members also heard from Dr. Barbara Brookmyer, the county’s chief health officer. Brookmyer gave an in-depth presentation about COVID-19, how it spreads, and data showing how the county is faring in terms of battling the virus. She made it clear that she does not think the virus will disappear on its own.
She also answered questions from Board members related to contact tracing among students, air filtration in buildings, and the safety of outdoor activities.
Bringing students together, in almost every fashion, comes with a risk she said. The decision to reopen in a full virtual mode comes after the school system struggled to provide distance learning in the Spring when schools initially shut down. Parents, students, and teachers all expressed criticism over how the school year ended.
However, board members seemed confident Wednesday that this upcoming virtual semester would operate more efficiently and effectively.
“What we did in March in going to virtual learning was emergency and I think that there has been time for learning and for improvement,” board member Lois Jarman said. Now that the board has made a final decision, a report will be sent to the Maryland State Department of Education and FCPS will begin putting in place methods and resources for the virtual start. The board is also expected to dive into a deeper discussion on which students should be brought into buildings at their next meeting on August 5.
(9) comments
Parents who have to be home and educate their kids should be compensated. Slash teacher salaries and provide the funds from that as subsidies for those families which have to stay home from work and become teachers.
What are you talking about? These are trained experienced professionals. They will be teaching our children virtually for everyone’s future.
You must not have a kid in the school system. Teachers are getting an easy ride with this virtual learning setup while parents have to monitor and ensure kids understand and complete the work aka being the teacher. We went through this from March to June and it’s supposed to be more immersive for the new year which means more parent involvement. I suggest you educate yourself on the topic before asking me what I’m talking about.
As if the outcome of the BOE's perfunctory meeting was ever in question. I trust they paused to ponder, if only briefly, the following celebrated quotation, “Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.” Mark Twain
Uh, that’s cute. When you are ready to return to reality, we will all be waiting for you. Now is the time for reasonable adults to decide how we move forward with the education of our community’s children.
The science is clear, Gov. Kristi Noem said, schools should open and students should be learning in person. There’s low transmission rates among children .But the risks of being out of school outweighs the health risk of dealing with COVID-19 and while online learning helped the state through the initial phase of the pandemic, it's not a long-term solution, she said. Lengthy time away from school often results in social isolation, making it difficult for schools to identify important learning deficits, child physical or sexual abuse, addiction and suicidal problems.
"Today, per a JAMA (Journal of the American Medical Association) Pediatrics study, we know that ‘children are at far greater risk of critical illness from influenza than from COVID-19. For many students, the consequences of not being in school are far greater than the health risks of COVID. Accordingly, it’s best to have students in school this fall."
But not for Frederick County.
Being sick and or dead is not a good trade for in person learning. You can’t learn when your dead or in a hospital and not too well when you’ve dragged it home to do the same to others - who then are paying the hefty bills if they did recover.
Sir, I would recommend you not take any scientific advice from any politician. Instead, look to scientists. The leading health experts advise not opening schools until rates of infection are under control. That means wearing masks & practicing social distancing.
Very good decision with a lot of empathy. It's the best they can do and education is a lifetime experience. .Better by far this way.
