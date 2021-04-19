All three employee bargaining units for Frederick County Public Schools have filed a class-action grievance against the Frederick County Board of Education for what the associations claim is a violation of the current Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).
The current MOU was finalized in February between the board, the Frederick County Teachers Association (FCTA), the Frederick Association of School Support Employees and the Frederick County Administrative and Supervisory Association (FCASA).
It states, among other things, that six feet between students and employees must be maintained, and the only way the agreement can be voided is if all emergency protocols related to COVID-19 are lifted. If not, the MOU is set to be in place until June 30.
When the board voted on April 14 to expand the hybrid model at elementary schools to four days a week, bring in more students and reduce social distancing at elementary schools from six feet to three feet, they made a decision that was in violation of the agreement, said Missy Dirks, president of FCTA.
FCTA members were alerted of the class-action grievance filed on behalf of them over the weekend.
Dirks made it clear, however, that FCTA is not necessarily against the decisions the board made. They are against the violation of the agreement.
“This isn’t about having more students in the building, it isn’t about having students in the building for four days, because we have helped facilitate that, that has been happening. We’ve expanded more students in the building at every [academic] quarter," Dirks said. "The Board of Education never asked us to come back to the bargaining table and discuss changing the MOU. We did not refuse to bargain with them over it — they never asked.”
Amy Schwiegerath, president of FCASA, agreed.
"We absolutely want kids back four days a week, but violating the MOU and not giving us the opportunity to properly prepare is frustrating to administrators who have been absolutely fantastic during this whole pandemic to make sure kids have access to education," she said. "To change the MOU and be in violation of it is disrespectful to all members of all bargaining units."
The current MOU took time to finalize after numerous negotiations, and it's there for a reason, Dirks said.
"Having the MOU in place brought stability to the system, it brought a place of common understanding that everyone could go to … prior to having the MOU in place there was a lot of confusion," Dirks said."[The MOU] allowed for everyone to follow the health and safety guidelines and everybody to be on the same page. So it really was shocking that the board would take this unilateral position rather than come to us and negotiate when the MOU has served everyone well.”
When asked for comment on the matter, Board of Education President Jay Mason declined.
"The board has not had an opportunity to discuss the grievance, so it is not appropriate for me to make a statement at this time," Mason said in a text message.
Now that the grievance has been filed, hearings will take place to determine if there was a violation. Dirks said FCTA has requested the process be expedited in order to have the matter resolved prior to the board's decisions going into effect on May 3.
When asked what action the associations plan on taking if the matter is not resolved by May 3, Dirks said FCTA is in discussion with legal counsel. Schwiegerath said FCASA is discussing future steps with its members.
The biggest concern from the unions is that numerous logistical concerns in relation to the board's decisions have to be worked out. There is also concern that the three-feet rule may not be able to be followed in all situations, and therefore students and staff will not be safely distanced.
In March, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated that, along with universal masking, students should maintain a distance of at least three feet in classroom settings. That was a reduction from the previous six feet.
FCPS Superintendent Terry Alban said in an email that if three feet of distancing cannot be adhered to, schools would confer with families before making a decision to proceed with less distancing. Operating with less than three feet of distancing would not be off the table though.
Dirks said FCTA is concerned by this, as are some parents.
"We’ve heard from parents who … had seen the social distancing and the masking and the things that were working and chose to bring their students back … they feel like they were blindsided to see those social distancing guidelines and safety measures taken out,” she said.
The organizations want to make sure students and staff remain safe and healthy, Dirks said, and work out all the logistics with the board before moving forward.
